Dynamic Developer & Global Marketing Company for High Grade Health and Wellness Products; NEWYOU, In Stock Symbol: NWYU

newyou logo NWYU Youthobmb NWYU CBD Beverage Enhancer NWYU Full Spectrum Oil NWYU Caffe Canna

Dynamic Developer & Global Marketing Company for High Grade Health and Wellness Products; NEWYOU, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NWYU)

NEWYOU, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWYU)

We are in advanced discussions to acquire several entities that lead their respective fields while applying our skills & networks to accelerating their top-line growth and improving profitability” — CEO Ray Grimm

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Developer & Global Marketing Company for High Grade Health and Wellness Products; NEWYOU, Inc. ( Stock Symbol: NWYU) Programs Underway to Broadly Expand Customer Reach Including Upcoming South Florida Wellness RetreatYears of Innovative Experience with CBD Hemp Oil-Based Products.Merger with ST Brands to Form New Holding Company for Global Sales.Proven Management Track Record in the Emerging Cannabidiol Sector.International Health and Wellness Expert Dr. Kellyann Petrucci to Lead South Florida Retreat at Acqualina Resort.NEWYOU, Inc. (NWYU) has created innovative technologies in health and nutrition, which consist of various proprietary products containing high quality cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp oil-based products. NWYU currently holds one subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC, a leading marketer and distributor of premium CBD products founded by CEO Ray Grimm Jr. A visionary entrepreneur and wellness industry pioneer, Grimm has founded six health and wellness companies growing three of them to over $50 million in sales in their first five years.NWYU management is focused on strategies to diversify revenue streams and develop new business models to determine which brands and/or products should be added.NWYU Merges with ST Brands to Create Holding Company for Global Cannabis-Related Products and ServicesOn May 12thNWYU announced, as disclosed in an 8-K dated May 7, entry into an exchange agreement with ST Brands, Inc., to expand into a holding company of assets that create, develop, market, and sell unique and proprietary cannabidiol (“CBD”) products and services to various segments of the global consumer market.On May 6, 2021, ST Brands' principal Jason Frankovich was appointed to serve as the new Executive Chairman of the Board. Ray Grimm will continue as CEO and NWYU will be the first operating entity to receive the benefits of the strategic resources.ST Brands brings years of cannabidiol-related product development expertise along with the capital resources necessary to capitalize on surging global demand for new and optimized CBD products. NWYU is in advanced discussions to acquire several entities that lead their respective fields with the intention of applying its resources to accelerating top-line growth and improving profitability.Mr. Frankovich, age 46, is the new NWYU Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Since 2012, Mr. Frankovich has served as Founder and principal executive of ST Biosciences, a holding company for cannabis-related companies, where he oversees operations and business development. From 2008 - 2013, he served as partner and trade finance coordinator at the Atlas Investments group, where he specialized in project management of commercial real estate and multi-family investment portfolios. From 2012-2015, he served as partner in New York City-based Hard Beverages and Jetset in New York, a lifestyle beverage company. Previously, he served as Head of Commercial Banking for Concord Bankers and as Marketing Special Assistant at Ameriquest Mortgage Bankers.International Health and Wellness Expert Dr. Kellyann Petrucci Leads NWYU South Florida Retreat at Acqualina ResortOn April 21st Acqualina Resort & Residences announced it will present the NWYU retreat with Dr. Kellyann Petrucci on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10am to 5pm that includes a two-hour workshop and accompanying detoxifying treatments in the award-winning Acqualina Spa by ESPA. The author of the New York Times best-selling book Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Diet and Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Cookbook and a regular guest on the Dr. Oz Show, Dr. Kellyann will take guests on a journey to achieve maximum cellular health using anti-aging and weight loss strategies.The NWYU retreat – designed in a small-group, socially-distanced setting – is a one-day powerhouse workshop at which Dr. Kellyann "will take an in-depth look at cleansing and resetting, which is so crucial after the incredibly stressful year we've all been through," she says. "Once you become a super fat-burner, which is what my plan teaches you to do, you will keep the weight off effortlessly, so there's no more yo-yo dieting." As an added bonus, she says you're going to load your skin with nutrients that keep it young, bouncy, and wrinkle-free, meaning less need for topical injections.The day will be divided into sections with Dr. Kellyann describing cleansing and resetting methods, along with the benefits and how-to's of bone broth, followed by a Q&A and bone broth and cleansing food tasting. In addition, Dr. Kellyann will gift guests a copy of her Cleanse and Reset and Bone Broth Cookbook to get them started on their own healing path.Following the workshop, participants will retreat to the elegant Acqualina Spa where they will indulge in a choice of two detoxifying treatments: either the signature Orange Blossom treatment with detoxifying Salt & Oil Scrub followed by a relaxing Herbal Poultice massage or a signature Detoxifying Algae Wrap followed by a relaxing Inner Calm massage. 