COVID-19 Protocol Bot for Doctors updated with new ICMR guidelines

Protocol bot for medical professionals, created by Sapio Smart Healthcare, helps doctors across India get trained by chatting with a bot.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's apex body in formulation of guidelines for investigation and treatment of COVID-19, has released its latest guidelines for treatment of adult COVID-19 patients. Sapio Smart Healthcare, a division of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics, has created a protocol bot that helps doctors and other medical professionals get guided on the new guidelines and other recommended protocols for treatment of COVID-19 patients, by chatting with a bot. The medical professionals are expected to interact with the bot for each new patient if they find the need to know the protocol and recommendations.
The protocol bot has also included guidelines for paediatric cases of COVID-19 following the suggestions by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. "This bot is being used across India, particularly in smaller towns with limited access to various healthcare resources. We hope the young junior doctors and other healthcare professionals, who are not sure of the steps that need to be taken in the management of COVID-19, use this bot to learn and treat the patients simultaneously. It is a simple interactive system that is easy on the mind, helping doctors in taking the right decisions", says Hardik Somani, head of Sapio Smart Healthcare and the COO of Sapio Analytics.
The latest guidelines have done away with plasma therapy as one of the experimental treatments, earlier prescribed under special conditions only. Sapio Smart Healthcare runs the initiative Sutra that manages plasma donations across India and has helped in successful donations across dozens of patients while providing support to hundreds, particularly from smaller towns. "Plasma therapy for COVID-19 has always been experimental, and our initiative has tried to regulate the process making its use limited to real needs only. Now with the changed guidelines, our systems shall not recommend plasma therapy to any of the doctors associated with us. We will continue to facilitate needs of donors and receivers across India, now exploring the possibility of blood donations as well. More importantly, Sutra shall be used by citizens to get guided on their treatments, in the same way we guide doctors through the protocol bot", adds Somani.
Recently, a Switzerland hospital released a game called "Escape COVID-19" for the healthcare workers to train them on various situations through games. This protocol bot released by India seems to do a similar exercise of helping healthcare workers take the right decisions with respect to COVID-19 treatment of each patient, through a smart and interactive bot that claims to be easy on the mind.
