Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Institute: Hankou and Hubei Bank ranked the top in terms of short-term interest rate
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, CHINA, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to surveillance data from Rong360 Big Data Research Institute across 67 banks with the different tenor of deposit, the data showed that in February 2021, Hankou Bank, Hubei Bank, Quanzhou Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, and Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank continued to rank first in the list of deposit interest rates of banks with the tenor of fewer than six months.
The interest rate of eight banks, including Beijing Rural Commercial Bank and Hankou Bank, was 2.25% for rankings of one-year time deposit rate. The 2-year deposit rate in Jiangxi Bank, Kunlun Bank, Quanzhou Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank, and Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank ranked the first, at 3.15%. The 3-year deposit rate in Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank, Kunlun Bank, and Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank ranked the first, at 4.13%; Shengjing Bank retained the top, at 4.69%, unchanged from the previous month.
