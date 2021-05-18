Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Animals Central Educational Channel Now on Free YouTube

MARANA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIMALS CENTRAL

JUST ANNOUNCED. Animals Central has just announced the transfer of its educational paid membership website to a free YouTube Channel.

Animals Central is continually adding new long and short-form animal description videos, animal sounds, books, podcast vlogs, poems, jokes, and other surprises children and adults will love. All content is available free on YouTube.

Approximately 8.7 million animal species share our home on Planet Earth and we know so little about these animals. This educational training series bridges that gap of knowledge by offering content for children and adults. Animals Central is an entertaining and fun way to learn about animals we never see and even animals that live with us in our homes, farms, and surrounding landscapes.

The Animals Central YouTube Channel is an educational tool that can be used in schools, homes, or wherever you access YouTube.

Animals Central YouTube Channel at: bit.ly.com/animalscentral

