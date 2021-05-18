Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mask Mandate to Remain in Effect Inside Mecklenburg County Courthouse

The local Administrative Order requiring face coverings for all persons entering the Mecklenburg County Courthouse shall remain in effect.

All persons entering the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be required to wear a face covering while in common areas of the facility and when interacting with others. The Key Court Officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with local health officials, will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be provided as warranted.

You may access the Administrative Order (20R988) In Re: The Wearing of Face Coverings here.

