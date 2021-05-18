Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Game and Fish Commission to meet at Whiskey Mountain

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois on June 2.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois on June 2. The public is invited to attend in-person and will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the commission about any matter. The meeting will not be livestreamed or video recorded.

Open session will begin at 8:30 a.m. where the commission will hear updates on the website redesign, chronic wasting disease and wildlife crossings. A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. The order of agenda items is subject to change. 

In the afternoon, the commission and department leadership will hold an informal orientation session to discuss programs, projects and other matters pertaining to the Game and Fish. No decisions will be made during the orientation session, and the commission will not take public comments.  

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations. 

