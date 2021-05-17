Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:55 am, the suspect approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspect grabbed the victim, snatched the victim’s property, and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, 31 year-old Brandon Tate, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

