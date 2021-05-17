Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,870 in the last 365 days.

Retirement celebration for court reporter Gillig to be held May 20

Jane Gillig, the senior court reporter in the South Central Judicial District, is retiring after 26 years of service. She will be honored at a retirement event Thursday, May 20, at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. The event will be held in Courtroom 305 beginning at 11 a.m.

Gillig worked many years with Judge Tom Schneider.

"She was an exceptional reporter and is a wonderful person and dedicated state employee," said SCJD Judge Jame Hill.

Download the invitation to this event.

You just read:

Retirement celebration for court reporter Gillig to be held May 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.