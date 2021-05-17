Road Restrictions and Closure Route 906 - Rostraver Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions and road closure of Route 906 located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will be located between Riverview Drive and Donner Avenue. The lane restrictions will begin on Thursday at 7am (7am – 5pm) and will continue until Friday at 7pm. Beginning on Friday at 7pm the roadway will be closed both north and southbound with a marked detour until Tuesday May 25 at 7am. The detour will use Interstate 70, Route 88 to the Charleroi/Monessen bridge.

The restrictions and closure will allow crews to rebuild the embankment along Route 906 along with installation of new inlets and cross pipes and pavement restoration.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###