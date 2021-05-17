St. Albans Barracks // Suspicion of DUI
CASE#: 21A201676
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 at 1303
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mother Hubbard’s Bakery, 19 Bushey Rd, Swanton
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI
ACCUSED: Michael T. Fitzgerald
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 17, 2021, at 1203 hours Vermont State Police responded to Mother Hubbard’s Store and Bakery after employees there reported a male in the store who appeared to be impaired. Investigation revealed that the male operated a vehicle on a public highway before arriving at the store. Fitzgerald was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported back to the barracks for processing. Fitzgerald was issued a citation for June 21, 2021 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 21, 2021
COURT: Franklin
LODGED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.