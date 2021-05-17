Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,868 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Suspicion of DUI

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201676

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 at 1303

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mother Hubbard’s Bakery, 19 Bushey Rd, Swanton

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Michael T. Fitzgerald                                         

AGE:  37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 17, 2021, at 1203 hours Vermont State Police responded to Mother Hubbard’s Store and Bakery after employees there reported a male in the store who appeared to be impaired. Investigation revealed that the male operated a vehicle on a public highway before arriving at the store. Fitzgerald was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported back to the barracks for processing. Fitzgerald was issued a citation for June 21, 2021 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   June 21, 2021           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Suspicion of DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.