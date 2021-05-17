VSP-Special Operation / Grossly Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101676

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP-Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 17, 2021 at 1528 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1900 VT Route 15, Wolcott, VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Stephen Wolff

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2021, at approximately 1528 hours, the Vermont State Police were traveling west on VT Route 15 in the Town of Wolcott. At that time, they observed a vehicle passing a second motorist traveling east in the westbound lane of VT Route 15 at 88 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. Two vehicles, also traveling west, in front of the Trooper had to pull over to avoid a collision.

The Trooper stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Stephen Wolff, of Wolcott, VT. Wolff was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division on June 23, 2021 for the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091(b), and Excessive Speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097.

The State Police ask any of the motorist who witnessed the incident to contact Sergeant Thomas Howard at 802-878-7111 or thomas.howard@vermont.gov.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.