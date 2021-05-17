Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DISTRICT-WIDE SAFETY PROJECT UNDER WAY

LUBBOCK – Work on a $1.92 million TxDOT project to restripe various roadways in the Lubbock District is under way. Contractor Centerline Technologies, LLC, from Odessa, began work along FM 145 and FM 1731 in Parmer County, on Friday. Weather permitting, work will continue on roadways in Castro, Swisher and Floyd counties this week.

Drivers can expect Saturday work as two separate crews work their way across the district. Various locations along these roadways are included in the project:

  • Swisher County—FM 2301, FM 3300, FM1424, FM 214, FM 146
  • Castro County—FM 303, FM 1055, FM 145, FM 168, FM 194, FM 2397, FM 2392, FM 1075
  • Parmer County—FM 145, FM 1731, FM 1172, FM 2298, FM 2013
  • Floyd County—FM 2286, FM 97, FM 54, FM 378, FM 1958
  • Hale County—FM 2286, FM 179, FM 1071, FM 37, FM 54, Business I-27
  • Lamb County—US 385, FM 168, FM 303, FM 1055, FM 1071
  • Bailey County—US 70, FM 1731, FM 746, SH 214, FM 298
  • Cochran County—SH 214, SH 114, FM 1169, SH 125
  • Hockley County—SH 114, FM 300, FM 303, FM 41, Business SH 114, FM 1585, FM 168, FM 41, US 62, FM 2646
  • Lubbock County—FM 1585, FM 179, FM 41, FM 2255, US 62, FM 1729
  • Crosby County—FM 378, FM 193, FM 1471, FM 122, SH 207, FM 3385
  • Garza County—FM 2008, US 84, US 380
  • Lynn County—FM 212, FM 179, US 380
  • Terry County—FM 213, US 380, US 62, FM 2196, FM 3261
  • Gaines County—US 180, SH 214, FM 1429
  • Dawson County—SH 137, FM 828, FM 179, FM 1066, US 87, Business-US 87, FM 2053                   

Motorists can anticipate delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the mobile work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers. Work is expected to wrap-up at the end of July.

