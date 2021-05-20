Australian journalist ‘pawfect’ addition to Dog Podcast Network

Caroline Winter

Self-confessed dog lover & award-winning Australian journalist & broadcaster Caroline Winter has joined Dog Podcast Network.

We are over the moon about this. Caroline Winter is a fantastic addition to our pack and I think listeners will agree. We all look forward to telling great stories together."
— James Jacobson, CEO and Founder of Dog Podcast Network

KIHEI, HI - HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-confessed dog lover and award-winning Australian journalist and broadcaster Caroline Winter has joined Dog Podcast Network, following almost two decades in the news media industry.

The long-time reporter, producer and passionate storyteller who is based in Adelaide, South Australia, has spent her career working across radio and television at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), as well as a range of commercial networks.

Winter said when the opportunity arose to join DPN, she leaped at it. “Telling stories about the thing I love, through the medium I love most, this is a dream job come true.”

“I’ve been privileged to tell thousands of stories over the years, across news and current affairs, covering everything from politics to health to sport. Now I get to add dogs to the list and excitingly, I’ll be working with the great team at DPN.

“Dogs are the great leveler and the great unifier. No judgements, no matter your mood, your outfit, your background or language. They deserve the kudos for being everyone’s best friend and I’m absolutely chuffed to be able to do that for them, on behalf of the millions of dog lovers across the globe.”

James Jacobson, CEO and founder of Dog Podcast Network, is similarly thrilled. “We are over the moon about this. Caroline Winter is a fantastic addition to our pack and I think listeners will agree. We all look forward to telling great stories together.”

About

Dog lovers are a special breed. We have a unique perspective on the world. It’s what bonds us. Our canine companions might not be our whole life, but they sure do make our lives whole. Dog Podcast Network is the first of its kind. A podcasting network as devoted to dogs, as they are to us. DPN will feature dozens of unique podcasts brought to your ears from our dedicated Dog Pack located around the globe. We will bring you topics that your dog lovin’ hearts care most about. Our mission is simple: entertain, inspire and inform. We will improve the quality of life for dogs and the people who love them.

https://dogpodcastnetwork.com/

