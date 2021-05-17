Buckley Passes Bill to Create the Texas Youth Livestock Show Fund

by: Rep. Buckley, Brad

05/14/2021

AUSTIN, TX -- State Representative Brad Buckley (Salado) announced HB 3959, which would establish the Texas Youth Livestock Show Fund, has passed the Texas House.

Regarding passage of HB 3959, Rep. Buckley stated "I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in the Texas House who joined me in ensuring meaningful opportunities for Texas youth continue."

The fund would consist of gifts, grants (including federal grants), and other donations received for the fund; interest earned on the investment of money in the fund; any money appropriated to the fund by the legislature; and money received from the federal government. Shows that are part of a county or state youth livestock validation program with Texas 4-H and Texas FFA engagement are eligible to receive grants from the fund.

"Texas' agricultural industry is a critical piece of Texas' economy. I believe that an investment in Agriculture and livestock education will pay dividends far into the future, and I am confident this fund will do just that," Rep. Buckley said.

HB 3959 will now move on to the Senate, where should it pass, will head to the Governor's desk.

Rep. Brad Buckley is a second-term legislator from Salado, Texas, and represents part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County in Central Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University, and is a local veterinarian and small business owner in Killeen, Texas. Dr. Buckley is a cattle rancher and raises, trains, and shows cutting horses. He is married to Dr. Susan Buckley, who is a career educator. They are the proud parents of Emily, Erin and Bo, and are proud new grandparents to baby Leo.

