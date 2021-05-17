Expanded Flexible Cable Offerings Support Industrial Connectivity
Amphenol RF expands TNC cable assembly line with plug to plug cables designed for industrial and broadband applications on a variety of flexible cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our TNC product series with high-performance cable assemblies on a variety of popular flexible cable types. These 50 ohm assemblies are available in plug to plug configurations with an extensive range of standard lengths from six inches to four meters. TNC cable assemblies are suitable for a number of applications including industrial connectivity and external antennas.
TNC cable assemblies utilize high-quality TNC connectors which feature a threaded coupling mechanism for secure mating and stable performance. These connectors are manufactured from brass with nickel plating and offer reliable electrical performance up to 11 GHz, or to the limits of the cable type. Additional cable options now include RG-58, RG-142, RG-316, and Times LMR-195.
In addition to the new releases, the TNC plug to plug cable series includes IP67 waterproof and ruggedized options available to provide solutions for applications that may be exposed to the elements. Amphenol RF offers a full line of IP-rated products to meet these requirements including connectors, adapters and cable assemblies.
For more information: Amphenol RF TNC Plug to Plug Cable Assemblies Datasheet
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
