Elite Airways announces new nonstops from White Plains to Portland ME, Sarasota-Bradenton & Melbourne FL starting July 1
Passengers stopping in White Plains can access Elite’s daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket; Tickets are on sale at 877-373-2910 and EliteAirways.comWHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Airways LLC today announced new scheduled service at Portland International Jetport (PWM), White Plains Westchester County Airport (HPN), Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) starting July 1st. The new service will allow Elite Airways passengers who stop in White Plains to access its daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket off the coast of Cape Cod. The airline also announced new twice-weekly nonstop service from MLB to NYC/Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) starting September 10th. Tickets start at $199* each way are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.
The newly announced Elite Airways flights include:
• Portland ME to/from White Plains NY, nonstop (Thu, Fri, Sun, Mon), starts July 1
• Portland ME to Sarasota-Bradenton FL, direct with 1 stop at HPN (Thu & Sun) starts July 1
• Portland ME to Melbourne/Orlando FL, direct with 1 stop at HPN (Fri & Mon) starts July 2
• White Plains NY to Portland ME, nonstop (Thu, Fri, Sun, Mon) starts July 1
• White Plains NY to/from Sarasota-Bradenton FL, nonstop (Thu & Sun) starts July 1
• White Plains NY to/from Melbourne/Orlando FL, nonstop (Fri & Mon) starts July 2
• Newark NJ to Melbourne/Orlando FL, nonstop (Fri & Mon) starts September 10
• Sarasota-Bradenton FL to White Plains, nonstop (Fri & Mon) starts July 2
• Sarasota-Bradenton FL to Portland, direct with 1 stop at HPN (Fri & Mon) starts July 2
• Melbourne/Orlando FL to White Plains, nonstop (Thu & Sun) starts July 1
• Melbourne/Orlando FL to Portland ME, direct with 1 stop at HPN (Thu & Sun) starts July 1
• Melbourne/Orlando FL to Newark NJ, nonstop (Fri & Mon) starts September 10
Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments**, and free first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.
“Elite Airways is pleased to expand service in Portland, White Plains and Newark and to return to Sarasota-Bradenton and Orlando-Melbourne with new service; passengers who stop in White Plains can access our daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket this summer,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We would like to thank our customers and airport officials for their continued support as we expand our service to meet renewed demand for leisure travel along the east coast.”
“Today’s announcement that Elite Airways is expanding service with nonstop flights to White Plains New York and twice-weekly options to Sarasota-Bradenton and Orlando-Melbourne in Florida is great news for our market,” said Portland Jetport Director, Paul Bradbury. “New York and Florida continue to be among our top requested destinations and the new Elite service should be very well received as leisure travel continues trending upward.” More information about the Portland International Jetport can be found at: https://portlandjetport.org/.
“We are thrilled to welcome Elite Airways back to SRQ with twice-weekly service to New York and Maine—making it convenient to fly nonstop to White Plains and connect to other flights, or continue on to Portland,” said SRQ President, CEO Rick Piccolo. “Today’s announcement is a sign of more good things to come at SRQ as we’ve been experiencing record-breaking traffic and believe that Elite’s new flights will be well received by leisure and business travelers this year.” More information about the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport can be found at: https://srq-airport.com/.
“Today’s announcement is great news that connects MLB’s largest unserved market, the greater New York City area, to Central Florida via our coastal gateway,” said MLB Director of Marketing & Business Development Mark Busalacchi. “These new travel options, along with the many upgrades that are on the way with our major Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project, will benefit all of our passengers.” For more information about MLB, visit MLBair.com.
About Elite Airways
Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA, Melbourne/Orlando, Vero Beach and Sarasota-Bradenton FL, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.
# # #
*For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100. All fares are quoted in U.S. Dollars ($USD) unless otherwise specified. **Except emergency exit seating. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.
