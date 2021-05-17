Elite Airways announces new nonstops from White Plains to Portland ME, Sarasota-Bradenton & Melbourne FL starting July 1

About

Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA, Melbourne/Orlando, Vero Beach and Sarasota-Bradenton FL, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.

