Samsonite Selects Glassbox’s SessionCam To Boost Digital Customer Experiences
Samsonite will utilize SessionCam’s pioneering consumer experience solutions to optimize checkout, gain a greater analysis of customer’s digital journeysLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SessionCam, a Glassbox company providing enhanced Digital Experience analytics for retailers and brands, today announced that the leading global luggage manufacturer and retailer Samsonite will adopt the full array of SessionCam’s Glassbox powered solutions to tackle any delays on their digital platforms, combat cart abandonment, and gain a deeper level of understanding into how their customers interact with their digital platforms.
“With the growing complexity of consumers’ digital expectations, AI-driven personalization and deep data analysis has become essential to sustained business growth” said Keith Mak, Assistant Manager of Digital Analytics at Samsonite. “SessionCam’s customer experience technologies will enable us to respond swiftly to individual and site-wide glitches as well as provide us with the visibility of customer journeys we require to fully understand their needs and deliver a seamless digital experience.”
“As international travel is set to resume in earnest in the coming months, we are looking forward to equipping Samsonite with the insights and AI-driven technologies they need to thrive in today’s marketplace.” said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. “A key component of our work with Samsonite will be to empower them to tailor their services to a more digitally-capable, convenience-hungry customer base.”
“We are thrilled to be working with Samsonite to enhance their digital capabilities and ensure that they stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace” said Kevin Goodings, CEO of SessionCam.
SessionCam will leverage Glassbox’s Augmented Journey Map™, AI-powered alerts, Struggle Scores and tag-less capturing to equip Samsonite with a 360-degree view of their consumers’ behavior. This is essential to understanding wider consumer patterns and making informed business decisions. Simultaneously, SessionCam will empower Samsonite to rapidly respond to any glitches to provide the seamless customer experience today’s consumers crave.
About SessionCam:
SessionCam is a consumer experience analytics platform that that enables companies to shape their digital applications to customers’ individual preferences. SessionCam’s solutions help retailers immediately identify technological disruptions and implement quick and concise solutions that will prevent customers from abandoning their digital journey. SessionCam was acquired by Glassbox in October 2020, and harnesses Glassbox’s extensive array of digital experience solutions. SessionCam is headquartered in Norwich, UK. For more information please visit: https://sessioncam.com/
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
