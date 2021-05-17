Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,866 in the last 365 days.

2021-05-17 14:48:40.73 Kirksville Lottery Player Wins $100,000

2021-05-17 14:48:40.73

Story Photo

Kirksville resident Richard Fleak claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at Ayerco, 2214 N. Baltimore, in Kirksville.

Players in Adair County won more than $3.2 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $7.6 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

You just read:

2021-05-17 14:48:40.73 Kirksville Lottery Player Wins $100,000

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.