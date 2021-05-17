2021-05-17 14:48:40.73 Kirksville Lottery Player Wins $100,000

2021-05-17 14:48:40.73

Kirksville resident Richard Fleak claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at Ayerco, 2214 N. Baltimore, in Kirksville.

Players in Adair County won more than $3.2 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $7.6 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.