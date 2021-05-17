Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for May 17

The Missouri General Assembly concluded the 2021 legislative session by achieving several of the goals it laid out at the beginning of the year. I am pleased to tell you House Bill 697, which contains language from Senate Bill 105, is headed to the governor. This important measure adds consumer protections to the Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) act.

In addition, House Bill 271, which contains the county treasurers’ language from my Senate Bill 27, is also on its way to the executive branch. The bill provides county treasurers access to needed documents, before they authorize payments.

Another of the measures heading to the governor’s desk is House Bill 273 that features Senate Bill 263, which protects the interests of college athletes by regulating the activities of athlete agents.

Also, House Bill 604, which includes language from Senate Bills 29, 310 and 295, is truly agreed to and finally passed. One of the provisions creates efficiencies in claim settlements involving minors, while providing appropriate safeguards to protect the minor’s interests.

My next Capitol Report will feature other important bills from the 2021 session.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison and Sen. Crawford

The Durham Company Groundbreaking Ceremony in Buffalo Rep. Jeff Knight; Dallas County R-1 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tim Ryan; Gov. Mike Parson; The Durham Company Pres. Doug Russell; Sen. Crawford; Dallas County Presiding Commissioner Kevin Sharpe; and Buffalo Mayor Branson Kenall.

Eighth-grade students from Weaubleau High School, in Hickory County, visited the State Capitol.

