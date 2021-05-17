“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of May 17: Session Comes to a Close

The 2021 legislative session is now in the history books. The 19 weeks that make up the regular session each year seem to fly by more quickly as each year goes by. By the same token, the issues lawmakers tackle can also seem to be more complex with each year.

First and foremost for the Legislature, we passed a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, which will start on July 1. Crafting a spending plan for the state is always a giant task, and we are certain to make sure every cent is used in the best possible manner for all of the citizens of our state.

Also, for me, a measure aimed at helping people find good jobs was among the first pieces of legislation to make it through to the finish line this session. Senate Bill 2 makes changes to the Missouri Works program. More specifically, the changes aim to benefit projects that relate to the military. In this case, the goal is to benefit Rosecrans Memorial Airport and bring more military jobs to our state.

Senate Bill 86 is also on its way to the governor for his consideration. This proposal seeks to provide restraints on how public funds can be spent by any school district, or anyone who works for a district. Senate Bill 86 would prohibit any school district or their employees from using public funds to support or oppose the nomination or election of elected officials, or the passage of any ballot measure.

The First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly came to a close on Friday, May 14. From here, the governor has until July 14 to sign, veto or let legislation become law without his signature. This includes the budget bills for Fiscal Year 2022. It will be nice to be back home fulltime and resume my “normal” life in the great northwest part of our state, until we return to the Capitol again for the annual veto session in September.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.