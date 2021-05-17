Williston Barracks / Lewd and lascivious conduct, request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A101668

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME of CALL: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bolton Potholes – Bolton Valley Access Road

TOWN: Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a reported incident of lewd and lascivious conduct that occurred in the vicinity of the Bolton Potholes swimming area off the Bolton Valley Access Road on Sunday afternoon, May 16, 2021.

Troopers received a call from witnesses at the potholes who reported that at about 1:30 p.m. they observed an adult man who appeared to be nude and was touching himself inappropriately while watching swimmers in the area. Upon being confronted, the suspect fled the scene.

Troopers responded to the area and identified the suspect as being a white man, likely in his 40s, with short “darker” facial hair and a “beer belly.” A man matching that general description was later noted leaving that area in a dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC truck (unknown license plate and direction of travel).

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call state police in Williston at 802-878-7111. People also may submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

State police ask members of the public to be aware of the situation and their surroundings at the Bolton Potholes, and to report any suspicious people to the authorities. State troopers plan stepped-up patrols in the area, as well.

Further information will be provided as the investigation continues.

- 30 -