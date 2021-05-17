Work to Begin on Route 655 Improvements Project in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Thursday, May 20, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of New Enterprise, will begin a paving and roadway improvements project on Route 655 in Brady Township and Mill Creek Borough, Huntingdon County.

On Thursday, the contractor will start work to restore 9.5 miles of the existing pavement of Route 655 from Wall Street to Front Mountain Road. Concrete pavement joints will be repaired and overlaid with new bituminous pavement. Additional work on this project includes drainage and guide rail improvements, along with new roadway sign installation.

This work will take place under daylight flagging operations and motorists should expect delays.

Motorists are advised to use caution driving through the area, be alert for workers and obey all posted work zone signage.

All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by late November and is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #