Sault Area Hospital Implements SeamlessMD for Pre and Post-Surgery Monitoring During COVID-19
Surgical programs can now virtually support patients at home before and after surgery
SeamlessMD allows our hospital to engage patients outside the hospital when they need it most. It’s a remarkable technology that aligns with our mission to provide outstanding care for every patient.”SAULT STE MARIE, ON, CANADA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sault Area Hospital (SAH) is now digitally supporting patients with SeamlessMD, a surgical remote monitoring platform that is keeping patients safe and connected while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAH is one of the first hospitals in Northeastern Ontario to use SeamlessMD as part of Ontario Health’s latest Remote Patient Monitoring initiative to empower patients at home and minimize in-person surgery visits during the pandemic and beyond.
— Dr. James Chan, Director of Innovation at Sault Area Hospital
Using SeamlessMD, patients undergoing surgery at Sault Area Hospital can receive personalized education, progress-tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring with any device (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer) while providing self-reported data such as pain score, symptoms, range-of-motion, and wound photos for the surgical care team to stay connected remotely, enabling quicker intervention if necessary.
Sault Area Hospital is already using the technology to accommodate Total Hip & Knee Replacement Surgery patients and plans to implement SeamlessMD over the coming months in many other surgical areas including programs within General Surgery and Women’s Health. The technology has been shown to reduce ED visits, hospital length of stay, and readmissions.
Dr. Graham Elder, Chief of Orthopaedics at Sault Area Hospital, commented, “SeamlessMD helps our patients stay connected to us and empowers our team to identify any risks sooner and provide better support remotely. It provides guidance for our patients both before and after the surgical procedure. The technology is intuitive for patients and insightful for our team, as it collects valuable patient-reported outcomes data for continuous quality improvement.”
Dr. James Chan, Director of Innovation at Sault Area Hospital concurs, “With the many unknowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for effective remote monitoring solutions is of utmost importance. SeamlessMD allows our hospital to engage patients outside the hospital when they need it most. It’s a remarkable technology that aligns well with our mission to provide outstanding care for every patient.”
“We are thrilled for Sault Area Hospital to join the network of hospitals across Ontario that are delivering safer surgical care remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic,” shares Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlesssMD. “In an increasingly virtual world, we are grateful for the support provided by Ontario Health to protect our communities and empower surgical patients at home through remote care.”
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets, or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education, and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients, and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, William Osler Health System, and Sunnybrook use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.
For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md
