TruVideo offers yet another tool for building customer trust. TruInspect brings inspections into the digital age
TruVideo Offers Platform Communication Solutions with New TruInspect eMPI Tool. Streamlined inspections earn customer loyalty and drive dollars per ROs.
The TruInspect eMPI tool is the next step in giving our customers a simple and easy way for Technicians to record inspection results and comply with manufacturer requirements.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVideo is announcing the launch of TruInspect, an electronic multipoint inspection (eMPI) tool that is fully integrated with the company’s innovative video-first communication platform. TruInspect expands the TruVideo platform to encompass the entire automotive service process from inspection to payment.
— Warner Jones - Chief Operating Officer, TruVideo
Technicians access TruInspect on the mobile device they already use for taking video. They can work through a color-coded inspection template to complete consistent inspections every time. Advisors can access completed inspections immediately. They can then check availability with the parts department, build a quote, and send the inspection to the customer. TruInspect lets dealers store complete vehicle histories alongside other customer data, including video and text, thus streamlining communication. In addition, an exciting coming soon feature is the voice-to-text functionality that will allow technicians to simply add measurements and exceptions by speaking to their device.
Electronic multipoint inspection systems have been shown to speed up the initial inspection process to reach customers during this critical window. Digital records also give dealers more insight when a customer trades in a vehicle. With easy access to complete inspection records, dealers can make more informed offers.
The TruInspect eMPI is fully integrated with TruVideo’s suite of tools, including customer video and text, dealership-wide chat, and TruEstimate. Existing TruVideo users can add TruInspect with a simple upgrade, and new users can customize a plan that works for their business.
“TruVideo’s goal is to be an affordable platform solution that dealers can use in concert with their DMS. The TruInspect eMPI tool is the next step in giving our customers a simple and easy way for technicians to record inspection results and comply with manufacturer requirements. We anticipate a significant number of dealers to move from paper to the TruVideo electronic tool due to the ease-of-use and speed of TruInspect.” Warner Jones, Chief Operating Officer, TruVideo.
TruVideo clients use the software in service and sales departments to streamline communications and leverage the power of video to create trust and transparency. The clarity of TruInspect eMPI provides another tool for building customer relationships for life.
ABOUT TRUVIDEO:
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. For more information, visit https://truvideo.com/
April Rain
TruVideo
april@digitalraininc.com
About TruVideo