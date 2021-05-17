Pelosi Statement on Delivery of Democrats’ Expanded Child Tax Credit

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the Biden Administration’s announcement that the first monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit from Democrats’ American Rescue Plan will be delivered July 15:

“Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Congressional Democrats, nearly 40 million families with children will soon have critical financial relief that will help sustain them during the pandemic and in the days ahead.

“Democrats’ American Rescue Plan is making a dramatic difference in the lives of America’s working families, particularly for America’s children, as it helps cut child poverty in half. Nearly 90 percent of our nation’s children will benefit from the expanded Child Tax Credit alone, with families receiving up to $300 per child each month. The success of this Tax Credit is a testament to House Democrats’ relentlessness in fighting for its inclusion in the Rescue Plan and in ensuring that families receive its benefits, including through last week’s Week of Action on the Child Tax Credit, led by more than 140 Members.

“We must make this lifeline permanent, which is why Congressional Democrats will continue to champion an expanded Child Tax Credit – because we can only Build Back Better by putting families first.”

