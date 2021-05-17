5/17/2021

**CONSUMER ALERT** CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Warns Consumers of Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm Recalls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is warning Florida consumers of a smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm recall due to equipment failures. The recalls affect roughly 265,000 Kidde brand smoke detectors nationwide. Floridians are encouraged to inspect their fire safety equipment, as the recalled units include the Kidde model series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Properly working smoke alarms could mean the difference between life and death. It is critical that Florida families are informed of any fire safety equipment recalls. Smoke alarms are an important part of a good fire safety plan, and inspecting smoke alarms regularly can help make sure Florida consumers are protected.”

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement. Kidde smoke detectors are sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers. For more information on how to identify whether your smoke detector is included in these recalls or details on the recall process, please click here.

