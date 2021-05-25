ESI Technologies Welcomes Solsys to its Group of Affiliated Companies
We are excited about this new partnership that will help our clients face today’s and tomorrow’s challenges!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Technologies announces today an important partnership and significant investment in Solsys, a Canadian company based in Toronto that helps organizations harness the power of their data. With this important participation, ESI will complement the existing service offerings within its security, data management and DevOps practices to complete its end to end offering of mission critical IT Digital Transformation services to empower clients to adapt to the new normal, accelerate market share growth and profitability while maximizing digital resiliency.
— Greg Rokos
"With its deep security and API development expertise, Solsys will enhance ESI’s cybersecurity portfolio. To address the everchanging environment that the market is facing, this partnership will allow ESI to further address emerging market opportunities and needs” said Greg Rokos, President and Chief Executive Officer at ESI Technologies. "Solsys data-driven solutions are based on digital identity and intelligence, with a strong focus on API gateways and cloud security. We are excited about this new partnership that will help our clients face today’s and tomorrow’s challenges!”
“The Solsys board and executive team are thrilled to form a strategic partnership with ESI Technologies. Solsys was in the market for a partner with a proven track record to grow our Digital Identity, Intelligence and API services market presence in Canada and the U.S.” said Steve Manuel, President and CEO Solsys. “Most important to me is Greg and his team have similar values, culture and shared synergies that will enable our strategic year over year growth roadmap. Our products and services integrate seamlessly with ESI’s Digital Transformation ecosystem. My team and I are energized and look forward to offering new and existing customers a broader suite of products and services to solve business challenges.”
About Solsys
Since 2006, Solsys has helped leading enterprises and small to medium Canadian organizations harness the power of their data. Through our digital intelligence, digital identity, API Services practices, we can help you accelerate your technology ROI and turn your data into actionable insights that drive revenue. www.solsys.ca
About ESI Technologies
ESI Technologies facilitates business agility and innovation by providing solutions to integrate, connect, manage and protect their data for a tangible competitive advantage in a constantly evolving market. By combining its technological expertise in IT modernization and digital resilience with its extensive understanding of business challenges, ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations. Based in Montréal, ESI also has offices in Québec City, Toronto and in the United States through its subsidiary Civatree. www.esitechnologies.com; www.civatree.com.
Ariana Giangrande - Marketing Specialist
Stéphane Beaulieu - VP Marketing Sales and Professional Services
Ariana Giangrande
ESI Technologies
AGiangrande@esitechnologies.com
