America’s Best Choice Windows Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary With A Sale on Vinyl Windows and 50% Off Energy Upgrade

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of America’s Best Choice Windows (ABCW) of New Orleans’ ten-year anniversary, owner Robert Jaques is pleased to announce a special promotion to commemorate the company’s continued success. Now through June 15, 2021, ABCW is offering a special rate of $199 per premium double-hung vinyl replacement and a 50% discount on any energy star upgrade Jaques, who has worked as a contractor in the home improvement industry since 2005, joined the ABCW franchise in 2011. “America’s Best Choice Windows offers top of the line, quality made windows at the best price, backed by a lifetime warranty," he says. "Our team of experienced, professional installers love taking out ugly, leaky windows and replacing them with beautiful, energy-efficient windows. We offer free estimates, upfront pricing without hidden charges without sales pressure because we let our product speak for itself."Unlike their wood and aluminum counterparts, vinyl windows need virtually no maintenance . They will never rot, or warp and they will never need to be repainted. Over time, they remain as beautiful and pristine as the day they were first installed, saving you time and money, now and in your home’s future. And because America’s Best Choice Windows are custom made to fit your space, you will never have to alter the look or structure of your home just to accommodate replacing your windows.ABCW stocks the largest variety of vinyl double-hung windows in the industry, including multiple interior and exterior color options, as well as glass patterns, energy efficiency, and more. And because the windows are manufactured with 100% virgin vinyl, they will be strong, durable, and aesthetically appealing for many years to come.“Due to the temperature insulating quality of vinyl itself, our windows will help to greatly reduce your energy costs and keep your home comfortable in the dead of winter and the heat of summer,” says Jaques. “Our double-hung windows offer some of the greatest versatility and ventilation of any window option. They have two sashes in a single frame, which slide up or down vertically, providing ample ventilation and energy efficiency.”While all of America’s Best Choice windows are energy efficient, certain options and upgrades are available to increase energy efficiency and significantly reduce utility costs. The addition of Low-E Glass and Argon Gas, combined with our Intercept Spacer System, can increase the efficiency of windows by 35-40 percent.“The more energy efficient the window, the lower your utility bills in both summer and winter. In addition, the strain on your HVAC system is reduced, which lengthens the life of your equipment. Harmful UV rays are also reduced when using the Low-E glass coating, thereby protecting drapes, carpets, artwork, hardwoods, furniture, etc.,” Jaques adds.There are three things that make glass energy efficient: visible transmittance which measures the amount of light that comes through, the Solar Heat Gain Coefficient that measures how well a product blocks heat from the sun, and the U-Factor that measures how well a product prevents heat from escaping a home or building. The lower these numbers, the more energy-efficient the window. The recipient of the Energy Star Most Efficient Mark Rating for 2021, ABCW wants to provide homeowners with the opportunity to enhance their home’s energy efficiency by offering energy-saving options. In the spirit of providing customers with the best value and service in the industry, ABCW is offering 50 percent off of energy upgrades as part of its anniversary special.For more information about ABCW’s 10 Year Anniversary Special and to receive a copy of a free e-book, “10 Reasons to Replace Your Windows” visit abcwindowsneworleans.com or call (504) 858-6979.

