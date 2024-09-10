Lamplight Aerial Photography & Video and Corbec Media Join Forces to Elevate Video and Written Content for Businesses

A full-service marketing and advertising company, Corbec Media creates and provides original content, web design, digital advertising, ad design, press releases, and multi-platform videos. Lamplight Aerial Photography & Video captures stunning aerial shots and videos that can add a unique perspective to any business's social media content.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lamplight Aerial Photography & Video ("Lamplight") and Corbec Media have announced a new partnership to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for their content needs. This collaboration combines Lamplight's expertise in affordable photography and videography with Corbec Media's proficiency in written content, social media and digital ad management, and website design.With social media's rise as a crucial marketing tool for businesses, the demand for high-quality visual content has never been greater. Many companies struggle to create engaging, professional content that resonates with their target audience. Lamplight and Corbec Media seek to solve this issue, offering a one-stop solution for businesses to elevate their website content and social media presence.Lamplight captures stunning aerial shots and videos that can add a unique perspective to any business's social media content. Whether editing existing videos, producing full-scale video projects, or utilizing drones to provide construction site updates, Lamplight's team of skilled professionals will bring any vision to life. Corbec Media's expertise is crafting written content for designed or edited websites, social media, digital ads, ebooks, or press releases. With multiple writers and designers collaborating, the result is a shared vision and marketing plan customized to each client's needs and budget.Michael Blankenship, Founder and CEO of Lamplight Aerial Photography and Video, seamlessly blends 15 years of television, production, and marketing expertise to redefine industry norms. Drawing upon a rich television production and marketing background, Blankenship recognized the potential to merge these disciplines, creating a unique platform for individuals and organizations to broadcast their narratives. While not a traditional media company, Lamplight Aerial is a dynamic conduit for those seeking to amplify their voice and share their message. Through Michael's visionary leadership, the company continues to set new standards for effective communication and impactful storytelling.A full-service marketing and advertising company, Corbec Media creates and provides original content, web design, digital advertising, ad design, press releases, and multi-platform videos. The company offers tailored marketing solutions to meet its clients' diverse needs. Becky Rolland , the owner of Corbec Media, LLC, has over 30 years of experience as a writer and paralegal."My passion is helping businesses tell their story," Rolland said. "Our partnership will help business owners become more visible in the digital landscape, from updating their professional biography to ensuring their company brand reflects their values and mission."Lamplight Aerial and Corbec Media's partnership combines expertise and affordable services to help businesses create visually appealing and effective websites, social media, and digital advertising content. For more information about Lamplight Aerial Photography & Video, visit https://www.lamplight-apv.com . To learn more about Corbec Media and its services, visit www.corbecmedia.com

