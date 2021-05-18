Ed Kennedy takes on Added Responsibility of Talent Sourcing Lead at The Squires Group, Inc.

This will add to his current responsibility as an Executive Recruiter

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they promoted Ed Kennedy to the Talent Sourcing Lead role in addition to his current responsibility as an Executive Recruiter. The Squires Group is a WBENC Certified woman-owned business based in Annapolis, MD and serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic area and select national markets. They provide short-term, long-term, and permanent ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting/ Finance experts to both private and public sector clients.

“We’ve been in the staffing business for over 25 years, and on paper it seems like an easy business. But, to build a successful staffing business, where finding top talent is a daily challenge, you’ve got to take a different approach. In my view, the staffing business is two parts recruiting science and one part art. Finding the right mix of professionals to recruit and retain talent is the art of staffing,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi. Eric adds, “Ed Kennedy joined our team in 2016 and brought with him an excellent skillset in Executive Recruiting. What stood out to me almost immediately, was his ability to see the big picture and his willingness to step-up to implement ideas that helped maximize our recruiting potential. Ed earned his new responsibility through his ability to better define our sourcing process and help train our operations/resource support team so that they could source more effectively. We look forward to Ed’s leadership to expand our team to deliver more talent for our clients’ ongoing needs.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.

