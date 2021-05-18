Artist Jill Krutick to be Featured at The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts Exhibition, "Nature Reimagined"
On View May 28 - August 8th | Opening Reception June 18th, 5 - 8 PMFARMVILLE, VIRGINIA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American artist Jill Krutick will open an exhibition of her richly embellished abstract paintings at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts on May 28, 2021 (continuing through August 8, 2021). An Opening Reception is planned on June 18th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Please visit lcva.longwood.edu for more information about how to sign up for the reception.
Krutick has developed a unique technique of combining the essence of abstract expressionism and color field painting with a narrative component that frequently takes its cue from the earth’s landscape and the heavens above. In this latest series, the artist finds an inventive connection and inspiration in the love of her surroundings and the challenge of abstracting imagery for an aesthetic balance between perception and modification.
“Informed by my experiences, challenges, and triumphs, I transform the real into an imaginary world – sometimes whimsical, other times dramatic,” says Jill Krutick.
Krutick’s works included in this presentation are power-packed with an assortment of acrylic swirls and curls, radiant amoebas and splashes of artistic energy that offer subtle and lyrical portrayals of her environment. Her genuine affection towards biological shapes and colors as interpretive subjects are delicately incorporated into her multi-layered creations, producing the handmade chemistry that generates a powerful expressionist luminosity and sets her work apart from others.
This is a viewer friendly show that offers an opportunity to examine the correlations to natural forms, such as quilt-like patches of lush farmland and other oblique references to wandering roadways or meandering rivers. Often her compositions seem to originate from unusual and dramatic satellite map-like viewpoints, where the only visual clues to civilization are manmade embellishments literally engraved into the soil.
Of all the delightful images on display, the painting titled “Shenandoah River” (see attached color plate) seems to encompass all the enchanted spirits of Krutick’s recent compositions with its hazy tones of liquid blues alongside a sandy bank, which present an equal balance of solids and liquids, darks and lights, accented with smooth and rough surfaces.
For more information about this special exhibition, please contact Jill Krutick at (914) 522-0420 and visit www.jillkrutickfineart.com to see more of her work.
