Fame Tattoos Now Offering Complimentary Tattoo Design Consultations

One of the nation’s leading tattoo shops is now offering no-cost consultations.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free in-person tattoo design consultations.

“We're very excited to offer a free one-hour, in-person tattoo design consultations at our shop," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. “The process is quick, easy and simple. All you have to do is select the service, select the date and time, enter your contact details, and you’re all set.”

The company also offers the option of paid online consultations to those interested.

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Omar explained that Fame Tattoos has created many different traditional tattoos over the years; some have been simple and straightforward, whereas others have been more in-depth or complex.

Fame Tattoos, according to Omar, is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

“We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally,” Omar stressed. “We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client’s life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.”

The artists at Fame Tattoos, according to Omar Gonzalez, are passionate about what they do.

"Unlike other shops, we don't see our clients as walking, talking billfolds; we are dedicated to helping you express yourself through high-quality work and unparalleled attention to detail," Omar Gonzalez said. “If you’ve ever thought about getting a tattoo or if you already have tattoos and are thinking about getting more, this is a great time to take advantage of our free in-person tattoo design consultation. We’re extending an invitation for you to contact us today to explore the possibility.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop and http://www.fametattoos.com/blog

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States