2021-05-13 09:18:35.267 $1 Million Winning Lotto Ticket Bought at Independence Walmart

Theresa McCoy of Independence claimed a $1 million prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Lotto game at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on May 4. She purchased the winning ticket at Walmart Supercenter, 4000 S. Bolger Road in Independence, for the March 10 drawing. 

Her Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn that night, with the winning number combination of 1, 5, 13, 21, 27 and 35.

McCoy is the second player to win a Lotto jackpot in 2021 and the 263rd since 1986. Her win adds to the list of more than 575 Missouri Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more. 

In FY20, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million went to education programs in the county.

