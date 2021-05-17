M-46 closure for culvert replacement in Seville and Pine River townships starts May 19
COUNTY: Gratiot
HIGHWAY: M-46
CLOSEST CITY: Elwell
START DATE: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, May 20, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour M-46 between Rich Road and Winans Road to accommodate a culvert replacement by the Gratiot County Drain Commission.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-46 will be closed and detoured from Rich Road to Winans Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via Pingree Road, Lincoln Road, and Luce Road. This work is weather dependent.