M-46 closure for culvert replacement in Seville and Pine River townships starts May 19

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Gratiot

HIGHWAY: M-46

CLOSEST CITY: Elwell

START DATE: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, May 20, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour M-46 between Rich Road and Winans Road to accommodate a culvert replacement by the Gratiot County Drain Commission.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-46 will be closed and detoured from Rich Road to Winans Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via Pingree Road, Lincoln Road, and Luce Road. This work is weather dependent.