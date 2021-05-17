Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-46 closure for culvert replacement in Seville and Pine River townships starts May 19

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Gratiot

HIGHWAY:                                    M-46

CLOSEST CITY:                  Elwell

START DATE:             Wednesday, May 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Thursday, May 20, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour M-46 between Rich Road and Winans Road to accommodate a culvert replacement by the Gratiot County Drain Commission.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      M-46 will be closed and detoured from Rich Road to Winans Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via Pingree Road, Lincoln Road, and Luce Road. This work is weather dependent. 

M-46 closure for culvert replacement in Seville and Pine River townships starts May 19

