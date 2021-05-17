Registration is now open for the 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2021
SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi Group’s 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference taking place 18th -19th October in London.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi Group’s 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference taking place 18th -19th October in London.
This Conference will explore real world case studies of on-body device design and development for large volume delivery while engaging in the latest digital applications for wearable devices with industry case studies from pharma thought leaders.
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:
www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr1
Plus, two interactive half-day post conference workshops on Wednesday 20th October 2021:
A: Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devices
Workshop Leader:
Digby Harris, Global Procurement Lead – Digital Therapeutics, AstraZeneca
B: Optimising Patient Engagement and Creating Novel Company Value through Digital Technologies
Workshop Leaders:
Alex Gilbert, Digital Medicine, Huma
This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Device Development Managers, Senior Connectivity Engineers, Leaders in Device Data Generation, Human Factors Directors and many more.
Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021. Register online www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr1
Who should attend:
Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of:
• Drug-Delivery Developers
• Autoinjectors
• Device Engineering
• Human Factors
• Injectables
• Packaging
• Regulatory Affairs
• Connectivity
• Medical Device Data
• Novel Product Technology
• Smart Device Developers
• Device-Safety Solution Providers
• Or anyone who works with Wearable Devices/ On-Body Injectors within pharmaceuticals, biotech, device developers and solution providers
Proudly sponsored by: Quantex-arc
Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices
18th – 19th October 2021
Venue: Copthorne Tara Hotel
Scarsdale Place, Kensington, London, United Kingdom
(Virtual Attendance Option Available)
--- ENDS ---
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:
hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here