Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s COVID-19 Liability Bill Awaits Governor’s Signature

JEFFERSON CITY — COVID-19 liability legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was passed by the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature. The legislation, Senate Bill 51, protects frontline health care workers, first responders and small businesses from civil liability resulting from their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passage of pandemic liability legislation was identified as a top priority during the governor’s State of the State address, and Sen. Luetkemeyer’s bill received wide support from the state chamber of commerce and other business groups.

“I am pleased the General Assembly was able to fulfill the governor’s request and deliver this bill shielding Missouri employers from unwarranted lawsuits stemming from the pandemic,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Our brave frontline nurses and doctors stood firm in the face of this pandemic, and we must now stand with them. Likewise, our state’s businesses deserve a fighting chance to reopen and allow our state’s economy to recover.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation includes provisions to protect small businesses and health care workers from lawsuits that threaten to put them out of business. Manufacturers, health care professionals and small businesses that act in good faith would not be subject to lawsuits resulting from exposure to COVID-19.

