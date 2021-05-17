80 Police Departments Across Southeast Pennsylvania to Target Unbelted Drivers During “Click It or Ticket” Mobilization
King of Prussia, PA – Eighty municipal police departments across southeast Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State Police will conduct seat belt enforcement activities as part of a statewide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization, which runs from May 17 through June 6, and will include the Memorial holiday weekend.
Municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will focus on roadways with high unbelted crashes, injuries, and deaths by initiating a combination of enforcement and public awareness activities.
The enforcement, coupled with educational outreach efforts, aims to increase seat-belt use, and raise awareness of the state’s primary law stating all vehicle occupants under 18 years old must wear a seat belt. Drivers and front-seat passengers over 18 years old who are cited for another traffic violation will receive a second ticket if they’re unbuckled.
According to PennDOT data, there were 3,363 crashes in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in 2020 in which people were not wearing seat belts, with 102 people dying in those crashes.
Wearing a seat belt while driving or riding as a passenger is the best defense against injury or death in the event of a motor vehicle crash. A seat belt increases the chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent. Wearing a seat belt correctly in the front seat of a vehicle reduces the likelihood of a fatality by 45 percent. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child seat belt use drops by 40 percent when parents ride unbelted.
Seat belts are the greatest protection against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Though airbags are another safety feature designed to work with seat belts, they are not a replacement. Not wearing a seat belt during a crash could cause an individual to be thrown into a rapidly deployed airbag, resulting in injury or death. Being buckled up helps keep everyone safe and secure inside the vehicle instead of being ejected, almost always deadly.
To ensure proper seat belt use, all drivers and passengers should follow these guidelines from the NHTSA:
- The lap belt and shoulder belt should be secured across the pelvis and rib cage, which are better able to withstand crash forces than other parts of the body.
- The shoulder belt should be placed across the middle of the chest and away from the neck.
- The lap belt should rest across the hips, not the stomach.
- Never put the shoulder belt behind the back or under the arm.
Editor's Note: The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will participate in the current "Click It or Ticket" mobilization:
