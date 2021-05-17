Bertucci Rolls Back Time with the A-2RA RETROFORM
New Retro-Inspired Field Watch Pays Tribute to Watches of Years PastCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bertucci® Ultimate Field Watch™ introduces the A-2RA RETROFORM™, a painstakingly authentic, retro-inspired field watch that pays homage to military-issued field watches of the 1960s. The watch’s retro-cool look makes a bold statement and is designed for those who seek authenticity.
“We studied vintage watches to ensure the RETROFORM stays true to the past, but also incorporates a number of subtle improvements to enhance overall performance, durability and comfort,” said Tammy Mcguire, a spokesperson for Bertucci Ultimate Field Watch.
A-2RA RETROFORM 40mm (MSRP: $140)
One of the most notable features of the A-2RA RETROFORM is its rugged, U.S. Patented, Unibody™ 40 mm case. The fiber-reinforced polycarbonate case is lightweight, durable and lays comfortably on the wrist. The case features a distinct olive drab (OD) color, which is an authentic U.S. Army color.
Additionally, the watch features a Duraform™ domed crystal, which is impact, shatter and fingerprint resistant with high optical clarity. The A-2RA RETROFORM is powered by a U.S. assembled, all-metal jeweled movement for pinpoint accuracy, reliability and long-lasting life.
Other notable features include:
• Swiss super luminous hands and markers for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions
• Easy-to-read dial with 12- and 24-hour time markings
• U.S. Patented, Active Comfort™ RETROFORM™ nylon band provides wrist-forming comfort (Available in three colors: OD, Khaki and Ghost Gray)
• Five-year battery life
• 100 m water resistance
• Assembled in the U.S. using U.S and international parts
• Three-year warranty
The A-2RA RETROFORM from Bertucci Ultimate Field Watch is available at retail now. For more information, call (866) 665-7327 or visit ultimatefieldwatch.com.
About Bertucci Ultimate Field Watch
Founded in 2003, Bertucci® Ultimate Field Watch™ is the choice of enthusiasts worldwide for its vast selection of high-performance, durable field watches designed for those who seek adventure. Watches are offered in a variety of styles, price points and materials, including titanium, anodized aluminum, stainless steel and polycarbonate. Every watch is designed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up with an emphasis on comfort, durability and performance. Bertucci watches are sold at specialty outdoor retailers, jewelry stores and other fine dealers with price points ranging from $55 to $490. For more information, visit ultimatefieldwatch.com.
