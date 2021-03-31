Bertucci Introduces Vintage Field Watch with Game-Changing Leather Band Design
The Bertucci A-2S Pantera Six is a vintage field watch featuring a top-grain leather band with a military-spec web lining.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bertucci® Ultimate Field Watch™ introduces the A-2S Pantera™ Six, a vintage field watch featuring a top-grain leather band with a military-spec web lining. The water-resistant leather and jacquard webbing are woven together using six row-stitching, which provides lasting durability and wrist-forming Active Comfort™.
The A-2S Pantera Six (MSRP: $165) is a high-performance field watch featuring a U.S. Patented design to enhance comfort and durability. The watch has a clean, classic style and comes loaded with premium features:
• 40 mm stainless steel case with a sand-blasted matte finish
• Unibody™ case construction allows the band to slide through permanent, unbreakable lug bars
• Swiss, all-metal quartz movement for reliable timekeeping
• R-Type hardened mineral crystal for enhanced durability
• Ergonomic, offset crown at the 4 o’clock position for added comfort on the wrist
• Swiss super luminous hands and markers for continuous illumination (no battery required)
• 12 and 24-hour markings
• 100 m water resistance
• 3.75-year battery life
• 3-year warranty
The A-2S Pantera Six is offered in three leather band colors: Obsidian Black with Gray Stitch, Ironstone Brown with Khaki Stitch, and Flint Brown with Dark Brown Stitch. Each band comes with a Bertucci Montanaro™ matte stainless-steel buckle and dual keeper loops.
“The A-2S Pantera Six is a highly functional and versatile field watch,” said Tammy McGuire, spokesperson for Bertucci Ultimate Field Watch. “It’s loaded with purposeful features and is styled for any adventure one may encounter.”
For more information about the A-2S Pantera Six, visit www.ultimatefieldwatch.com or call 866-672-6442.
About Bertucci® Ultimate Field Watch™
Founded in 2003, Bertucci Ultimate Field Watch is the choice of enthusiasts worldwide for its vast selection of high-performance field watches designed for those who seek adventure. Bertucci watches are offered in a variety of styles, price points and materials, including titanium, anodized aluminum, stainless steel and polycarbonate. Every Bertucci watch is designed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up with an emphasis on comfort, durability and performance. Bertucci watches are sold at specialty outdoor retailers, jewelry stores and other fine retailers with price points ranging from $55 to $490. For more information, visit www.utlimatefieldwatch.com.
Brian Meehan
Celtic, Inc.
+1 414-316-2100
brianm@celticinc.com