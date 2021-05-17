Villa Flores Restaurant Tex-Mex food in Glen Burnie Maryland Reopens!

Villa Flores Restaurant Villa Flores Restaurant Interior Villa Flores Restaurant Order Online!

Villa Flores Tex-Mex (Mexican Restaurant) with a well-liked restaurant atmosphere reopens its doors to visitors after a temporary hiatus

GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- lasting all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic.After months of hard work and meticulous planning, the restaurant is finally ready to open its doors for service seven days a week. The menu is perfect, the staff is highly trained, and all systems are operational now.“It’s been awesome to see customers welcome back again in the restaurant”, said the staff manager. Adding "it was very hard to stay afloat after the COVID-19 Pandemic hit us we had no other choice but to close down temporarily".We offer Takeout or have a seat at a table inside the restaurant or on our patio. You'll be most welcome to order your favorite Tex-Mex food , sit and enjoy a drink while we prepare your meal. At Villa Flores Restaurant we treat you like family.At Villa Flores Restaurant we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food including daily specials. The key to our success is simple: providing consistent highest quality food that tastes great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customer's delicious genuine dishes just like Mexican-Americans Eat… real delicious food with authentic spices. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.NEW! Online ordering NOW enabled for pick-up. Just tell us what you want and we'll prepare it as fast as we can. All orders are manually confirmed by us directly. Find out in real-time when your food is ready. Watch on-screen when your food is ready for pickup.

