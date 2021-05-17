PuzzQuest Introduces 'Venice Chariot' – Their Newest Release of Unique 1000-Piece Puzzles

PuzzQuest Venice Chariot 1000-piece Jigsaw Puzzle Artistic Jigsaw Puzzle worthy of hanging on your wall

PuzzQuest Offers Unique Puzzles That Are Works of Art, By Creating Intricate High-quality Puzzles From Original works Of Art

This is Venice the way you should remember it, for its beauty and romance abound,” — Photographer, Founder and CEO of PuzzQuest, George Gill

PETERBOROUGH, ON, CANADA, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuzzQuest , a creative jigsaw puzzle company that launched in December 2020, is excited to announce its latest puzzle release, Venice Chariot , inspired by the romance and beauty of Venice. PuzzQuest offers unique, high-quality puzzles from original works of art.Venice Chariot, the newest release from PuzzQuest, is a complex composition with over 40 layers. Photographer and PuzzQuest Founder and CEO George Gill was inspired by his love for travel and the romance of Venice for this stunning 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. Your chariot awaits.“This is Venice the way you should remember it, for its beauty and romance abound,” Gill said.PuzzQuest seeks out unknown artists and hidden gems and turns their work of art into creative puzzles, allowing unknown but passionate creators to share their works of art worldwide. PuzzQuest was born out of a love of art, from painting to photography, sculpture, and design. Being surrounded by art adds pleasure to daily life.Quality is a priority, and PuzzQuest makes every effort to ensure that every puzzle is made with the highest quality and workmanship. Sturdy pieces, a beautiful finish, and intricate details set PuzzQuest puzzles apart. Every PuzzQuest jigsaw puzzle is manufactured using premium quality, environment-friendly recycled paper, handcrafted cutting dies, and a proprietary manufacturing process that creates minimal puzzle dust in the box. The UV oil varnish protective coating on every die-cut 2mm industry-leading thickness piece gives the puzzle a soothing well-constructed feel while protecting your finished work from the elements.We're excited to share that PuzzQuest now offers three stunning puzzles. Venice Chariot, Conformity, a celebration of the natural beauty we all possess, and Stroll, a walk in the streets with love in the air. All orders ship free to the continental United States and Canada and include a bonus poster with the puzzle’s image to assist in solving as well as a bonus screensaver of the artwork for your phone and computer.Plus, PuzzQuest does more than just sell puzzles. Its goal is to help develop art and art communities. For every puzzle sold, a percentage goes directly back to the contributing artist to help them continue their work. PuzzQuest also supports art charities worldwide to help inspire new artists to flourish.“Every PuzzQuest puzzle is a work of art, worthy of hanging when completed. I love that we support unknown artists both from a financial perspective as well as getting their name out there,” said Gill. “Together, we are helping artists all over the world. PuzzQuest is all about the creativity in all of us!”For more information visit, PuzzQuest.comOr follow PuzzQuest on social media:

