i2Chain Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2021

i2Chain Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

i2Chain Wins the “Most Innovative in Digital Rights Management” in the 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

We're thrilled to win the cybersecurity award during the #RSAC 2021. This reflects on the team's tenacity, valuable feedback of global clientele, and our advisors enabling this pursuit of excellence” — Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO of i2Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i2Chain is proud to announce winning the “Most Innovative in Digital Rights Management” from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine in the 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO of i2Chain said, "We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. The award reflects on the team's tenacity, the valuable feedback received from our global clientele, and our advisors that have enabled this relentless pursuit of excellence. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased."

i2Chain's Co-founder, SVP & CISO, Dave Swan adds, "We are excited to have won this award and the recognition of our contribution to securing the information assets of our customers. Protecting key information assets, regulatory compliance, and reducing risk to corporate brand and revenue is always on the agenda of today's executive and board meetings. We are proud to be enabling these protections."

“i2Chain embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog, and our social media channels.

About i2Chain, Inc.

i2Chain is a San Francisco startup that delivers secure and privacy-compliant clouds, folders, and files to banking, financial services, healthcare, and military entities that share PII, PHI or, classified information with co-processors, and ecosystem partners. i2Chain encrypts documents to make them tamper-proof, enforces policies that persist within and outside the networks, and provides real-time evidence quality audit logs. Learn more at https://www.i2chain.com/



About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com



About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.



About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

i2Chain Media Inquiries

Contact: Aida Gorgani, Marketing Lead

Email: aida.gorgani@i2chain.com

https://www.i2chain.com/

CDM Media Inquiries:

April Palanca, Director of Marketing

marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll-Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

www.cyberdefensemagazine.com