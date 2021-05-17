The CBD Haven welcomes Extract Labs to their online lineup
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to introduce Extract Labs to the lineup of their products.
The CBD Haven, offers a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD, Extract Labs. Industry leading Chicago based CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, Inc., is proud to announce the addition of Extract Labs to their already large selection of quality CBD brands.
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
The CBD Haven makes it easy to buy CBD.
Effective immediately, products from Extract Labs CBD will be available to purchase online.
These brands are joining a quickly growing selection of products from CBD brands such as:
Customers were happy to disclose that The CBD Haven’s user-friendly website makes it easy to buy CBD online. The platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.
About:
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
