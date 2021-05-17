Reminder: Reinstatement of Legal Time Authorizations for Licenses, Permits, Registrations and Authorizations

May 17, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – As the deadline approaches, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division is issuing a reminder concerning the reinstatement of legal time authorizations for licenses, permits, registrations, and authorizations.

On March 12, 2020, Governor Larry Hogan issued an Executive Order suspending the legal time authorizations of certain State issued licenses, permits, registrations and authorizations, due to the proclaimed state-of-emergency and catastrophic health emergency pandemic related to COVID-19. This Executive Order applied to all licenses, permits and registrations issued or required by the Maryland Department of State Police Licensing Division. The original Executive Order can be read by clicking the following link: Licenses and Permits Extension (March 12, 2020)

On March 9, 2021, Governor Hogan amended this Executive Order by extending it through June 30, 2021. Therefore, all licenses, permits and registrations issued or required by the Maryland Department of State Police Licensing Division are now extended through June 30, 2021. Any license, permit or registration that has expired during the time period covered by the Executive Order (March 12, 2020 through June 30, 2021), will require the appropriate renewal application or registration to be submitted in order to remain current after the June 30th expiration of the Executive Order. The current Executive order can be read by clicking the following link: Licenses and Permits Extension AMENDED (March 9, 2021)

Licenses, permits and registrations issued by the Maryland Department of State Police Licensing Division affected by this Executive Order include, but may not be limited to the following:

Machine Gun Registration / Renewal Qualified Handgun Instructor License Wear and Carry (Handgun) Permit Security Guard Certifications and Agencies LEOSA Private Detective Certifications and Agencies MD Regulated Firearm Dealers License Security Systems Technicians and Agencies MD New Resident Registration Special Police Commissions

Please note that certain renewal applications have specific requirements that must be followed to avoid expiration of the permit, license or registration. Please refer to our website (MDSP Licensing Division) to review specific renewal requirements. To ensure that renewal applications are processed before June 30, 2021, it is suggested that you file your application as soon as possible.

A complete list of Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at: covid-19-pandemic-orders-and-guidance.

For further assistance, please contact the specific unit of the Licensing Division at below email addresses:

msp.firearmsregistration@maryland.gov – Regulated firearm purchase/transfer application

msp.hql@maryland.gov – Handgun qualification license application

msp.ha​​ndgunpermits@maryland.gov – Handgun carry permit application

msp.securityguard@maryland.gov – Security guard certifications

msp.specialrailroadpolice@maryland.gov – Special railroad police certifications

msp.securitysystems@maryland.gov – Security systems certification

msp.privatedetective@maryland.gov ​– Private detective certification

For additional information, please visit our website by clicking at: MDSP Licensing Division