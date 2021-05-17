Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for May 17
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses three measures that are heading to the governor, now that the 2021 legislative session is complete.
- Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 63 has been sent to the governor. Rehder-1-051421 (:28) Q: wants me doing.
- Senator Rehder adds she believes a statewide prescription drug-monitoring program will allow doctors to see a patient’s narcotic history. Rehder-2-051421 (:21) Q: addiction as well.
- Senator Rehder also says changes will be made to some of the state’s foster care rules. Rehder-3-051421 (:29) Q: here on out.
- Senator Rehder says House Bill 85 & 310 also passed this session. Rehder-4-051421 (:29) Q: anything to us.