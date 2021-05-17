Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,726 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for May 17

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses three measures that are heading to the governor, now that the 2021 legislative session is complete.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-051421  (3:16)  Q: over the line.

  1. Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 63 has been sent to the governor. Rehder-1-051421  (:28)  Q: wants me doing.
  2. Senator Rehder adds she believes a statewide prescription drug-monitoring program will allow doctors to see a patient’s narcotic history. Rehder-2-051421  (:21)  Q: addiction as well.
  3. Senator Rehder also says changes will be made to some of the state’s foster care rules. Rehder-3-051421  (:29)  Q: here on out.
  4. Senator Rehder says House Bill 85 & 310 also passed this session. Rehder-4-051421  (:29)  Q: anything to us.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for May 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.