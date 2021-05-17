St. Johnsbury / False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 at approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Burke, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Maria McGowan
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
VICTIM: Stephen McGowan
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/10/2021, at approximately 1029 hours, Vermont State
Troopers were notified of a check fraud in East Burke, VT. During the
investigation, it was learned that on 4/9/2021, Maria McGowan (25) attempted to
deposit a check belonging to Stephen McGowan. On 5/14/2021, Maria was cited into
court for 7/12/2021 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.