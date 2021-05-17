St. Johnsbury / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Burke, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

ACCUSED: Maria McGowan

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

VICTIM: Stephen McGowan

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/10/2021, at approximately 1029 hours, Vermont State

Troopers were notified of a check fraud in East Burke, VT. During the

investigation, it was learned that on 4/9/2021, Maria McGowan (25) attempted to

deposit a check belonging to Stephen McGowan. On 5/14/2021, Maria was cited into

court for 7/12/2021 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.