biospatial announces NEMSIS v3 Receive and Process compliant
biospatial providing states with the ability to collect and aggregate electronic patient care reportsDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of only 11 organizations to receive this certification1, biospatial continues to innovate and lead the EMS data and analytics market.
“As anyone who has participated in a NEMSIS compliance testing program knows, this is not a minor accomplishment,” commented Chris Lunsford, Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Lunsford continued, “We owe a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our employees and the NEMSIS organization in helping get us to this point.”
biospatial’s platform provides automated analysis of near real-time EMS data, aggregation of trends, and alerting to anomalies based on syndromes that leverage both categorical elements and natural language processing of free-text elements within EMS data. In addition to providing states with several analytics dashboards that allows them to quickly query and analyze their ePCR data like never before, biospatial is also serving as the state repository for these records.
“NEMSIS certification was a big step for our organization and cements us as one of the leading EMS data analytics providers in the country and we look forward to becoming NEMSIS v3.5 compliant in mid-2021,” explained Jon Woodworth, CEO. Mr. Woodworth continued, “biospatial’s industry-leading EMS data platform rapidly turns unique data assets into highly actionable outputs to enable faster decisions, inform engagement and outreach, and improve healthcare outcomes.”
1 https://nemsis.org/technical-resources/version-3/v3-compliant-software-and-compliance-testing-status/
About biospatial
Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, biospatial has established unique data use agreements enabling access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in over 40 US states. Growing by 90,000 records per day, we combine our database of more than 100M EMS ePCRs and other electronic healthcare data sources in the biospatial platform. The biospatial platform leverages analytics and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to provide web-based tools, automated reporting, and alerting. Our mission is to help organizations make faster and improved decisions, leading to improved healthcare outcomes. For more information about biospatial’s capabilities, please visit the company’s website at www.biospatial.io, email sales@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/16157883/ or Twitter @biospatial1
