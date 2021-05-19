Our Moms Work for Good, The Sweetest LA Gig to Make a Positive Impact, Launches

Love to make a positive impact? Join Recruiting for Good. We're helping girls teams fund and save money for 2023 Women's World Cup Trips #2023womensoccer #helpgirlteams www.2023WomenSoccer.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girls Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Recruiting for Good created a fulfilling community job for LA moms who love to help girl teams fund and save money for 2023 Women's World Cup Soccer Trips.

Mom, Your fun mission should choose to accept it is to introduce girl soccer teams to Recruiting for Good. Together, we help girls see the world and watch women play at the World Cup!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.For the next two years, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is helping girls soccer teams fund trips to 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why is Recruiting for Good helping fund girl team trips to 2023 Women’s Soccer? Sport Travel is an investment that transforms lives."Recruiting for Good created Our Moms Work for Good , the sweetest part-time gig for LA moms who love to make a positive impact.How do Our Moms Work for Good?1. Moms connect girl soccer teams intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good.2. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel.3. Once the staffing agency saves the team money on travel, moms earn money to benefit their family or to make donations to their favorite cause.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Are you a sweet soccer mom? Now you can be a social connector for good ; help girls travel and change their lives forever."AboutAre you a sweet soccer mom that loves to make a positive impact? Join to help girls travel. Simply, connect a girls soccer team intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel. Moms on our sweet gig earn money to benefit their family or to donate to their favorite cause. To learn more visit www.SocialConnectorforGood.com Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week the funnest drawing wins fan gear from their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com . The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed a drawing and earned a reward. Making the contest a sweet Pay-It-Forward experience for kids!

