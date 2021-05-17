Tampa Bay Holistic Care Doctor Opens Pediatrics Practice

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they have opened KIDS Outside the Box! – a holistic pediatrics medical practice for infants, children, & adolescents

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they have opened KIDS Outside the Box! – a holistic pediatrics medical practice for infants, children, and adolescents. The addition of KIDS Outside the Box! will allow the practice to provide end to end care for the entire family. The current Docs Outside the Box! Office, located at 8950 Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, has been expanded to include additional reception and treatment rooms designed especially for children.

The addition of KIDS Outside the Box! brings a new provider to the DOCS family. Sheri Lundblad, FNP is our New Nurse Practitioner focusing on pediatric care. Sheri began her nursing journey in 2007 and has worked in a variety of disciplines and specialty units. Her passion for pediatrics grew during FNP clinical rotations and it has become her true calling. Sheri holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Galen College of Nursing and a Master’s of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University.

Holistic pediatrics is the combination of western medicine and holistic ideologies to provide a child with whole-person health. This includes the treatment of body, mind, and spirit to maintain a healthy body. The use of Holistic Pediatrics is rapidly increasing with approximately 10-40% of healthy children and more than 50% of children with chronic, recurrent, or incurable conditions using some form of Alternative Medicine.

“We are very excited to launch KIDS Outside the Box!,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Our patients have been asking for full family care and we now provide it.”

Please join the entire Docs! staff and many of the patients in celebrating this milestone with an open house on Saturday, June 12 from 10am to 5pm. The open house includes a petting zoo, bounce house, chef, artist, physical therapists, Weston A Price Foundation and Brain Harmony.

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.