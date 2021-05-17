Emerging Water Tech Collaborates with Giants A.O. SMITH & LOWE’S: Water Tech. (OTC: WTII) is about to Hydrate The World

WTII Logo WTII Products WTII products 2 WTII Water Systems WTII Patents

I am excited about this opportunity with Lowe's Pro Services group! A.O. Smith has a great product that produces clean drinking water for your whole house or business” — Water Technologies, Inc.'s (WTII) CEO, William Scott Tudor

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Water Tech Co Collaborates with Giants A.O. SMITH & LOWE’S: Water Technologies Inc. (Stock Symbol: WTII) is about to Hydrate The World Amid The Global Water Crisis , WTII has been granted many Water Patents and has evolved as a "Pure Water Play"The global atmospheric water generator market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5%. Increasing consumer demand for atmospheric water generator (AWG) in industrial and commercial applications is expected to drive the market. Moreover, depleting freshwater reserves, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America region is anticipated to further propel market growth. Furthermore, various characteristics offered by AWGs such as high purity water output, and easy transport are expected to drive their demand in military applications over the forecast period.Growing demand for AWGs to replace traditional supply units such as water pipelines, especially at industrial and commercial workplaces, is likely to open new avenues for the industry over the forecast period. However, high capital cost and energy consumption associated with the product are expected to hinder the market growth.The water output offered by AWGs primarily depends on the humidity and temperature of the surrounding environment, which affects the performance efficiency of the system. Product innovations to reduce the cost and improve its efficiency are expected to propel the AWG market over the forecast period. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Technology Market Leader. Patent Pending Technology Which Generates Clean Water from Humidity. Serving Home Consumers as well as Industrial Clients with Advanced Water Treatment Solutions. New Agreement to Market Reverse Osmosis Systems Through National Lowes Chain.Water Technologies International, Inc. (WTII) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air.WTII makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. WTII strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. WTII has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. WTII has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.WTII has evolved as a "Pure Water Play". WTII has technology and patents for atmospheric water generation, water filtration, designed mainly for drinking water, water for agriculture, and a full line or waste water treatment solutions. WTII sees continued growth in its ultra-pure DI water. With the completion of the acquisition of Water Zone, WTII is providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions to its clients daily. WTII strives to improve the existing patented technology and drive sales in Florida and on a global basis. WTII Commences Big Box Home Improvement Pro Services & Sales Program for Residential & Business Reverse Osmosis (RO) SystemsOn May 12th WTII the leader in atmospheric water generator production, technology, and design and in water treatment, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Water Zone, Inc., has commenced a sales agreement with, AO Smith, a manufacturer of a whole house reverse osmosis systems to be sold through Lowes.Lowe's Pro Services has chosen WTII to provide expertise in sales and service for its customers. WTII will be given customer leads, then go to the home or business and test the water. WTII will then offer and install the AO Smith water treatment equipment to provide clean water.The WTII rollout has begun in 6 stores on the Treasure Coast and in the Palm Beaches of Florida. The agreement could expand to more stores as Lowes ramps up product inventory, sales & marketing displays, and continues to train additional staff. The RO system can produce 1,200 gallons of clean water a day and can be expanded for larger clean water needs. Florida has experienced growth throughout the entire State due to the pandemic. Commercial & Residential water needs continue to grow in Florida as the population expands.WTII management believes that clean drinking water products are proving to be in high demand and this trend will continue to grow into the years ahead.For more information on Water Technologies International, Inc. (WTII) visit: https://www.gr8water.net DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA), the Source is a third-party publisher. 